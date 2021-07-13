TikToker Hunter Echo admits he “groomed” Millie BobbyBrown, hits back in Instagram Live

20-year-old TikToker Hunter Echo, real name Hunter Ecimovic, has discussed his relationship with ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown, allegedly while she was 16, during an Instagram Live on July 12

The TikToker proceeded to defend his relationship with Brown, claiming that her parents were okay with it and that he did nothing wrong. He claimed that she “initiated” the relationship.

Many fans were outraged and disgusted during the live stream, who believed that Echo had “groomed” the child star.

One person said during the live “imaging being a grown adult and dating a kid. A groomer” to which Echo responded, “Yeah, no I groomed her”.

One of Echo’s friends mocked two girls who joined the live stream asking “which one is fatter” and made negative comments about Brown.

He claims “if anything I got taken advantage of” and “she used her powers on me” – referring to the abilities of Brown’s character in ‘Stranger Things’.

Echo referred to sexual intercourse with Brown, while making derogatory comments about her. One person commented “that child knew how to suck d**k” to which Echo responded “she did” and begins laughing. He also says he “ate her a**” at one point.

His friend claims Echo “talked about how weird the b**ch was” and Echo says that she was “obsessed”.

In the series of videos posted on Instagram, Echo says that they were together for eight months.

At one point he claims “I am not digging the grave because everything I did was legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with.”

Responding to the criticism in the comments, he said “You guys don’t know anything. You guys are just following after one person like saying one thing.”

He then continued “You guys just follow each other like a big duck and their baby ducks. You just follow. Whatever the top thing is. You guys don’t know anything and I am not going to apologize.”

An Instagram account has been set up called @exposinghunterecho with posts featuring various clips of the live stream as well as photos of Millie and Hunter together.

Who is Hunter Echo?

Hunter Echo has over 1.6 million followers on TikTok and 33.7 million likes. His videos consistently get above 100,000 views.

On Instagram, he has 123,000 followers.

His videos on TikTok usually feature jokes about dating, drinking, being in relationships, and boxing TikToker Bryce Hall (which is still yet to happen.

No comment has yet been made by Millie Bobby Brown since the live stream was posted, even though fans of the actress can be seen tagging her in the comments.

One of Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars, David Harbour, has previously expressed concern about Brown and the level of fame she had achieved off the back of the show at such a young age.

In 2018, he said, “I think she’s in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that no one seems to really be paying attention to”.

He also said that being famous so young was difficult and hoped “she gets the help that she needs.” He said that he also tries to “protect her as much as [he] can”.

Harbour plays Jim Hopper, the adoptive father of Brown’s character Eleven in the series.