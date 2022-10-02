TikToker humiliated after mistakenly being crowned beauty queen

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after sharing the humiliating moment she was mistakenly crowned the winner at a beauty pageant.

Ana Livia Diniz competed at the Miss Teen Goias beauty contest last week and was overcome with emotions when the presenter placed the sash on her.

However, her proud moment was short-lived, as the host quickly took the sash off her seconds later, after realising he’d crowned the wrong winner.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model and content creator, who represented the city of Santa Helena de Goiás, shared the embarrassing mistake on TikTok and vented: “The shame I went through at the Miss Teen Goias pageant.

“At that time I started crying with emotion, but then I had no reaction. What a shame!”

Her video quickly went viral with over 2.5 million views, and 237,000 likes.

TikTok reacts to model mistakenly being crowned beauty queen

Many TikTok users were embarrassed for Ana, blasting the organization for its “lack of responsibility” in delivering the correct results.

“I felt the embarrassment for you oh my God! Just smile to disguise the shame that was in that situation. I’m fuming!” one user commented.

“I have been there! I went through this 31 years ago, it’s disappointing that they made such a mistake,” another one wrote. “This is really humiliating. Shame on them,” a third added.

“I can’t imagine being in this situation but I would sue for sure,” someone else shared. “And please don’t be sad you are beautiful.”

The model later admitted she was able to see the funny side of it and referred to a similar event that happened at the Miss Universe in 2015. “Miss Colombia, I understand you,” she said.

At the end of the beauty contest, she was crowned first runner-up and the presenter apologized to her.