TikToker horrified as plane passenger throws up on her during 13-hour flight

A TikToker went viral after recounting the time a plane passenger threw up all over her on a long-haul flight.

Content creator Angelina Nicolle left viewers disgusted as she explained how she was drenched in vomit during the 13-hour flight.

In a viral video, Angelina said a man sitting in the middle seat beside her got nervous and began throwing up in a paper bag. Then things got worse.

She noted that, on her flight from Bangkok to London, the man sitting next to her in the middle seat began to get ill shortly after takeoff.

Just as the plane was taking off, Nicolle said that “the man takes out his paper doggy bag and throws up into it. And as disgusting as it is, you don’t want to embarrass him. I guess it happens, he’s throwing up on the doggy bag and not on you. We can’t get up out of seats we’re literally taking off an in our seatbelts.”

But then she claimed that seconds later, the man threw up again multiple times, before his girlfriend leaned over to ask the TikToker if they could use her paper bag.

“I frantically start looking in my seat like ‘yes, of course’ and I can’t find one,” Angelina said. “I’m freaking out because the guy next to me throws up again, it’s continuing.”

A passenger from across their aisle noticed what was happening, and quickly handed Angelina a doggy bag. She continued: “I turn over to give this to the guy who’s throwing up and I notice that his paper bag is full to the brim. Full to the brim with throw-up!

“So, me and the girl are holding the ends of this paper bag so the guy can put the other bag inside the bag, but the bottom of the bag filled to the brim with his vomit breaks open.

“His vomit gushes out of the bottom all over onto his lap and, unfortunately, all over me and all over my stuff that’s under the seat.

Angelina was horrified at this point, as the plane was still taking off, and she had to remain seated for 10 minutes “with some other person’s throw up.”

“This is why you should never be nice,” she concluded in the caption of her TikTok video, which has amassed over 1.1 million views.