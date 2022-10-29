TikToker horrified after used chair he bought online came with roaches

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A horrified TikToker warned viewers against buying secondhand furniture, after his used chair arrived filled with roaches.

The content creator bought the chair from someone on Facebook Marketplace, not knowing it was going to be infested with bugs.

In a viral video with over 4.2 million views, he lifted up the stool in a parking lot, smacked it on the ground, as a throng of roaches fell out from under the chair.

“This is why you don’t buy used furniture. Full of roaches,” the text-overlay reads.

He captioned the video: “This why you don’t buy used furniture from Facebook Marketplace. House could have been full of roaches. Trash you go.”

TikTok users shocked by roach-infested chair

TikTok users were horrified by the bug infestation in the chair, with many swearing off buying used furniture.

“This was my sign because I was definitely about to buy something off of offer up,” one user commented. “Jesus in heaven! Thank you! I saw this right before I went to get some used furniture,” another added.

“My trauma would have me throwing each one of those stools through a window in the sellers house!” a third shared.

Others revealed that they had similar experiences buying secondhand items online.

“No really. Please guys beware, we did this and it was nearly impossible to get rid of them. I still have dreams about them sometimes too,” one user wrote.

“I almost bought a couch like this. we took the legs off to fit out the door and they start pouring out. We put it back and said nevermind but thanks,” another said.

One user said they would’ve “went back swinging” at the bugs. In response, the TikToker uploaded a follow-up video saying there were “too many to fight,” as he filmed the mass of roaches scurrying about on the pavement.