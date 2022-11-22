TikToker hits back after dance video about husband’s murder sparks outrage

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

A TikToker sparked outrage online after uploading a video of herself dancing to the heart wrenching story of her husband’s murder — and now, she’s hitting back at the backlash.

TikTok has become a haven for dance videos, where users will upload their own choreography to certain songs.

Some of these dance videos include ‘storytimes,’ where users will either voice over a story, or include the tale in text captions.

While this is quite common across TikTok, one woman’s storytime dance video is rubbing viewers the wrong way, as she recounted the heart wrenching murder of her first husband while she danced to ‘Made You Look’ by Megan Trainor.

According to the TikToker, who calls herself ‘The Singing Widow,’ her husband was shot and killed by a man squatting in the house behind them eight years ago, leaving her alone with their baby son, who she’d given birth two just three days prior. 11 months later, the man was convicted of manslaughter.

Commenters were less than pleased with her video, with one netizen saying “the advent of TikTok and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race.”

The Singing Widow has since deleted her original video, but has hit back at the outrage in a series of follow-up clips.

TikToker hits back after storytime video about husband’s murder goes viral

“Eight years ago, my entire life went up in flames,” she said. “Everything I knew, everything I loved, right when I became a mom — literally my whole life blew up.”

“I made a decision, maybe a year and a half in, that I wasn’t going to let the grief take me down and turn me into a shell of the person that I used to be,” she continued. “…yeah, I’m f*cking dancing, because why not? I’m happy again, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.”

“How many people that are one here being negative about me dancing because I’m happy again, can say that I made you look, right?”

Thus far, The Singing Widow’s response video has garnered an outpouring of support from viewers, who have shared their own stories of grief.

