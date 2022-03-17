TikToker hits 24m views after pilot invites her to the cockpit of empty plane

TikTok photographer Aurora Torres was shocked after learning that she was the only passenger aboard her Widerøe airlines flight, prompting the pilot to invite her into the cockpit for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

TikToker Aurora Torres, 21, was on her way to a small town in Norway called Røros after getting hired to shoot photos for a wedding.

When the 21-year-old reached her aircraft, she quickly realized that the only people on the plane were herself and the crew, leaving the entire plane to herself.

“[They] told me that there was no one but me on this flight,” Torres, told In The Know.

The flight of a lifetime

On March 3, Torres uploaded a video to TikTok showing off her experience on the “ghost flight,” with the pilot even letting her sit in the cockpit rather than a cramped plane seat.

“I could not believe what was happening,” Torres told In The Know. “Of course, without any hesitation, I had to say yes. I brought my camera and suddenly sat between the pilots, with a panoramic view and a headset on my head.”

Her TikTok currently boasts over 24 million views, with an updated video uploaded just days after the original. In the update, Torres told her fans that the airline took notice of her viral video and allowed her in another “ghost flight” as thanks.

The video prompted a massive response from fans, flooding the video’s comment section.

“They fly with one passenger? I thought they would cancel the flight or smth,” one commenter said.

“I’m just happy to have an empty seat next to me,” another commenter said.

Torres’ viral experience was well enjoyed by her viewers, as the TikToker has now racked up over 26 million views in her three video series.