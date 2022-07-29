TikToker goes viral with Chipotle burrito bowl life hack for keeping it fresh

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A user on TikTok has gone massively viral for their unique method of keeping the burrito bowl from Chipotle fresh in the refrigerator for long periods of time.

TikTok has become one of the most popular video-sharing apps on all of the internet.

Users go viral every single day on the app for a myriad of popular dances, life hacks, and so much more.

Now, one user has taken a life hack to the next level which will save you some money and time on food.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron TikTok has quickly become one of the most popular apps.

Viral TikTok shows unique Chipotle life hack

User brookemcgee_ went viral on TikTok after posting her specific way to preserve Chipotle burrito bowls from the fast food chain in the refrigerator.

In the video, Brooke places her leftover burrito bowl in the fridge upside down with the tinfoil part downward.

Her caption reads, “All hot girls know to store their leftover Chipotle upside down.

Users in the comment section raved about how helpful the tip was and one said, “This is honestly actually the most useful TikTok that has ever popped up.”

Brooke herself took to the comment section to clarify why this trick works so well, “It prevents the cardboard bowl from getting all soggy! The lid is recycled aluminum cans so it’s ok to store like this, I promise.”

The official Chipotle TikTok account even joined in on the fun and commented, “Ok Thomas Edison.”

The next time you go to store your leftovers in the fridge, don’t forget to flip that bowl upside down.