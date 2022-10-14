TikToker goes viral with boyfriend surprise and it’s ‘Couch Guy’ all over again

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video showing her boyfriend’s reaction to her unexpectedly showing up to a party, and viewers are comparing it to the infamous ‘couch guy.’

The internet began rumbling in the Fall of 2021 as the TikTok couch guy went viral on the short-form video app.

In the video, his girlfriend surprises him at a party and viewers quickly began to believe that the couch guy was there with another girl due to his reaction to his girlfriend showing up.

TikToker Meagan Glesmann has gone viral nearly a year later after uploading a similar video, and viewers have voiced their concerns about her boyfriend’s reaction in the comments.

TikToker goes viral with ‘Couch Guy’ style boyfriend surprise

Back in September, Meagan uploaded a video where she surprised her boyfriend by unexpectedly showing up at a party.

Quickly after, viewers took to the comments to voice their concerns about her boyfriend’s facial expression and reaction to her arrival — comparing the boyfriend to the infamous ‘couch guy.’

One user replied: “You’ve seen couch guy… introducing doorway dude.”

After the video went viral, Meagan posted a response to people claiming that he was cheating on her.

“Yes, that is my boyfriend’s real reaction to me surprising him. I had just texted him a few minutes earlier saying that I was going on a hike so I wouldn’t be able to talk to him for the rest of the night,” she explained. “So yes, he was in shock. I had dyed my hair and I was tan. It took him a few seconds to realize what was happening.

“Obviously, you don’t see what happened after. It was like a five-second reaction video. There was no other girl, no one cheated. We’re great, I just thought it was funny.”

After the update, quite a few viewers still had doubt’s about her boyfriend’s loyalty — but others noted that it’s all just assumptions.

Either way, Meagan says that there’s no issue between her and her boyfriend so we can assume that this is the end of the “doorway dude” saga.