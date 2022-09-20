TikToker goes viral showing how easy it is to steal credit cards at 7-Eleven

One Tiktoker, Will Hunter, AKA willhunter908 has gone viral after showing how easy it can be to steal credit card data at 7-Eleven.

A string of Credit Card scams began cementing themselves in 7-Eleven and one Tiktoker has been documenting just how easy it is for these criminals to perform this act.

Essentially, skimmers are illegal devices that are placed over the top of card readers. This enables the thieves to easily access your information so they can take money out of your account or purchase items with your card details.

One Tiktoker has gone viral after he started shining a light on these scams, showing what they look like and how common they really are.

The viral video depicts Hunter holding a false plate he found in 7-Eleven. He goes on to show his disbelief at finding yet another skimmer after reporting that he was a victim to one previously. After showing the skimmer he remarked “That’s f**cking crazy” and went on to refuse to pay by card. After his disbelief had settled Hunter took the skimmer and began to take it out of the store. The cashier tried to stop him, saying “you can’t do that, man” but the video cuts before we see what happens next.

While we may not know what happens next, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office did confirm to KGO-TV that a skimmer was reported at a 7-Eleven, suggesting he quickly reported it to the police and that action has been taken to prevent it from happening again.

What becomes clear thanks to this viral video is that you can never be too careful when using your card or sharing your card details. Especially after a string of similar reports as confirmed by KGO-TV. Thankfully, viral videos like Hunters help shoppers take more care and protect themselves and their credit cards.