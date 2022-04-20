TikToker goes viral revealing crazy McDonald’s menu items in Italy

It’s no surprise to hear that Mcdonald’s regionalizes its offerings. Head overseas and you’re guaranteed to find a whacky riff on familiar foods. A TikToker exposing how Italian McDonald’s switches it up has gone viral for the quintessential Italian twist.

TikToker ‘_amberjs’ has started an unintentional trend, amassing 3 million views in the process, by taking a video in a local McDonald’s while on holiday in Italy.

Captioned “Things in Italian McDonald’s that just make sense,” the video features the TikToker pulling the ‘mano a borsa’ or ‘finger purse’ gesture while heading to a self serve machine.

Advertisement

On the machine we see a “Parmigiano Reggiano snack”. A block of the beloved cheese in a foil wrapper, retailing for €1. Colloquially, the treat is known as ‘pocket cheese’.

Right above the block of Italian cheese we also get a glimpse of an item on Italian menus we miss out on.

The McCrunchy Bread with Nutella is another tasty treat seemingly exclusive to the Mediterranean country. Comments were quick to pick up on the existence of both items, with McDonald’s itself weighing in on the conversation, commenting “when in Rome.”

Honing in on the existence of the cheese, and the joy it must bring to the Italian people, one comment stated: “That is a little bit of heaven for Italians. Do they have red wine to go with it?”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that the adorable blocks of cheese have caught TikTok’s attention. Late last year, an Italian music and comedy group named Lionfield went out to rate the cheese in their area.

After ordering in Italian, the duo rushed home to give it a taste test. Declaring “It looks like butter.” as well as saying “It’s cute”. After giving it a bite, the two comedians give the cheese the Italian stamp of approval.

Fostering the imagination of viewers, the top comment in that video asked: “Anyone else want an international McDonald’s where you can order the country-specific foods?”

Advertisement

Which is supposedly already in existence in America at the “McDonald’s three-story state-of-the-art restaurant in Times Square at the corner of Broadway and 45th Street” where internationally curious eaters can get a taste of the ‘Worldwide favorites’.