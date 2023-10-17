TikToker goes viral for showing the proper way to open soda cans

A TikToker has gone viral for showing how to open soda cans the ‘proper’ way using a hack that has left viewers baffled.

Hamptons Review Crew (hamptons.review.c) is a content creator who often shares videos of “tips, tricks, hacks and products to make your life easier.”

In one of his recent TikToks, he reposted his latest discovery from another user – sothedopest – which shows a mind-blowing hack to opening a soda can.

The video starts with a man arranging two soda cans in a vertical stack. He then tilts the upper can to one side and then the other, which allows him to use a ridge on the top can to pull up the tab on the bottom can. The sound of gas escaping is heard as the bottom can opens successfully.

Hamptons tagged the original creator in the caption of his clip, which has now gone viral with over 5 million views. “Mourning all my broken fingernails from opening cans!!! This is AWESOME!” he added.

TikTok users who struggle to open soda cans applauded the genius hack and found it very helpful.

“Gotta try that one. As a nail biter I always have to use a knife to open cans,” one person commented. “Game changer,” another added. “A hack for when I have my nails done,” someone else said.

Others, however, were less than impressed. “This is more work than using your hands,” one user wrote. “Can’t afford two cans in this economy,” another quipped.

Some people shared their own useful tips for opening a soda can. “Press down on the part that actually opens then it lifts the tab, so you can open it with ease,” one commented.

“Top of the can is a fulcrum. Push down on one side and the other side pops up,” another shared. “I use my empty to open new one,” a third added.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.