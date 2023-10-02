TikToker goes viral for putting deadly pets on her face

A TikToker has gone viral after letting a fellow content creator show off his collection of arachnids, snails, and myriapods… by putting them on her face.

When someone tells you they have pets, your first thought is most likely to be of a dog or a cat, maybe even a rabbit, horse, or goldfish. But what about more peculiar creatures?

TikToker Adrian Kozakiewicz, who goes by ‘insecthaus_adi‘ on the platform, owns a variety of insects, spiders, scorpions, snails, and myriapods. Most recently, he enlisted the help of a fellow content creator, ‘Zclina’, to show off his unusual pet collection.

All she had to do was put the deadly animals on her face, a terrifying move that saw the creepy crawlies quickly go viral.

Up for the task, Zclina showed seemingly no fear as Adrian placed a variety of animals on her face and hands. All shapes and sizes, one of the scorpions on presentation took up the entirety of Zclina’s hand.

Even as they brushed against her eyelashes and crawled over her lips, the TikToker managed to maintain her cool, leaving many viewers “stressed” and “screaming at [their] phones”.

Expressing their horror in the comments, one viewer said, “I couldn’t. It gave me the heebie-jeebies just watching it.” Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “My soul left my body.”

A behind-the-scenes video posted on Zclina’s account, however, revealed that even with her impressive resolve, the deadly pets were still a daunting venture.

“That’s really big,” Zclina said in German, trying hard not to flinch away from the hand-sized spider Adrian was passing her way.

Nonetheless, she was able to pull through with an impressive final result, the TikTok having already garnered over 24 million views. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.