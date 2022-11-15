TikToker goes viral for naming his son after five different anime characters

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

A TikToker is coming under fire after revealing that he named his newborn son after five different anime characters in a viral video.

Picking out baby names can be a fun activity, whether you’re a parent or not. Plenty of people have offered up suggestions to friends or relatives for their children, or have simply thought up a short list they’d want for their own future kids.

However, a fair few parents have caught flak for giving their offspring unconventional names, with many critics pointing out that their children might get bullied at school for having an uncommon moniker.

One such parent is coming under fire for their choice of name for his newborn son after sharing it with TikTok.

TikToker Alex Cruz celebrated the birth of his baby boy earlier this month. A quick look at his content shows that he’s an avid anime fan and manga reader, and his hobby was not lost on the newest addition of his family.

In a video that’s garnered over four million views, Cruz showed off a clip of his baby boy sleeping in a bassinet at the hospital, where his son’s name was written on a label.

According to this label, Cruz’s son’s name is ‘Ichigo D. Yeager Guts Kenpachi Cruz.’

Essentially, Cruz has potentially named baby Ichigo after five different anime characters: Ichigo and Kenpachi from Bleach, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, and Guts from Berserk, with the ‘D’ likely referencing One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy.

TikTok shocked after man names son after five anime characters

Commenters were instantly up in arms about the baby’s name, with many users in shock that Cruz may have actually named his son after multiple anime protagonists.

“WHERE WAS THE MOTHER WHILE YOU WERE NAMING HIM?” one user wrote.

“Bro is gonna fight for his life in the group chat,” another said.

“It’s one thing to name bro after your fav anime character, BUT YOUR ENTIRE TOP 5?” another remarked.

However, some viewers aren’t certain that the TikToker is being serious. In response to the backlash, Cruz posted another video where he showed off a different label with a different name: “Aizen Dio Geto Griffith Madara Cruz.”

Of course, this is in reference to even more anime characters — but these ones are famous villains from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, and Berserk, rather than heroes.

For now, it’s pretty likely that Cruz is just trolling at this point… but that’s not stopping viewers from levying a critical eye toward the TikToker, anyway.

Until Cruz comes clean, anime fans can peep the newest teaser image for the next season of Attack on Titan, which is set to air sometime next year.