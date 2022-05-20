TikToker goes viral for insane aging transformation after med school

A TikToker has gone viral for showing off how much they aged after going to med school, shocking their followers and revealing how draining the process is.

Javi Ochoa, known as JavifromTikTok on the social media app, is a medical school student who documents their life as a student through educational videos.

Many of their posts are centered around the real difficulties of life as a med student, showing how hard balancing studying and life can be.

Although many of their videos have gained traction, one video, in particular, has drawn attention for pointing out how draining attending med school can be on physical health.

TikToker’s viral video reveals how draining med school is

Javi posted a video on May 16 showing a before and after of what he looked like when he started medical school and then what he looks like now.

In the before images, Javi can be seen smiling and having a generally good time with friends and fellow students.

However, the after pictures show him laying on the floor with massive bags under his eyes, looking visibly tired and defeated.

The video gained traction instantly and has gained over 3.7 million views in just days after being posted.

Users in the comment section shared concern for his health, “Joking aside, school is no joke, people don’t realize how heavy it is and how it affects you all around.”

Another user commented appreciating Javi not sugar-coating his experiences in med school, “As a med school student, I want to thank you for sharing your story. Makes me feel like I’m not alone. The struggle is REAL. Wishing you the best.”

Javi shared thanks for followers who expressed concern for him and has continued to post informational medical school updates to his TikTok page, which now has over 40,000 followers.