TikToker goes viral after claiming Dua Lipa Levitating lawsuit is a hoax

A recently viral TikToker that goes by the user name ‘mathiasmorte’ has claimed that Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ lawsuit, her second for alleged copyright infringement, might be a hoax.

26-year-old pop star Dua Lipa was recently accused of plagiarism, with her song 2020 hit song Levitating’smelody sounding almost identical to a band called Artikal Sound System’s song “Live Your Life,” which they allegedly released in 2017.

This band quickly filed a lawsuit, as originally reported by TMZ, claiming the song as their own.

However, not everyone is convinced this legal battle is legitimate.

TikToker claims that Dua Lipa’s lawsuit is a hoax

On March 4 a TikTok star named Mathias Morte, who specializes in music production, uploaded a video discussing the Dua Lipa Levitating lawsuit from a musician’s perspective.

Advertisement

Morte explains that Artikal Sound System’s song “Live Your Life” and Lipa’s “Levitating” are in the same key and have the same chord progression. But that alone isn’t enough to prove copyright over another song, according to the TikToker.

Morte’s theory of Lipa’s lawsuit being a hoax stems from the fact that all versions of “Live Your Life” by Artikal Sound System were only posted to YouTube within the last few days.

Read More: Jason Nash reveals real reason Jeff Wittek was cut from Bryce Hall roast

“So you’re telling me that Dua Lipa heard this song with zero comments and likely very few listens and then copied it in the exact same key, with similar lyrics, culminating in Artikal Sound System suing two years later just in time for their new album release?,” Morte questioned.

Advertisement

The only version of “Live Your Life” that wasn’t from the last few days was one copy of the song uploaded to Soundcloud years ago, which he quickly noted that the platform lets you replace audio files getting rid of all comments and statistics.

While Morte’s theory strongly supports the idea of the lawsuit being a hoax, not enough evidence has been presented to make a conclusion on whether or not Lipa is clear and free from copyright infringement.