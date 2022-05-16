TikToker goes viral after using custom William Hung video to quit his job

A TikToker by the name of ‘Joellenlove’ has gone viral on the app after showing her boyfriend using a commissioned video from William Hung to announce that he’s quitting his job.

In 2004, William Hung took the world by storm as he sang Ricky Martin’s ‘She Bangs’ for his American Idol audition, complete with an accompanying dance.

While he didn’t make it through to the next round on the show, he was quickly signed to a record label — releasing several albums before retiring in 2011 to work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

TikToker’s boyfriend uses William Hung to quit his job

Uploaded on May 11, the video has received almost a million views on TikTok with almost 100k likes. The upload shows the video posted onto the TikTokers boyfriend’s company Slack account, with a tag to get everyone’s attention.

“Hi everyone, this is William Hung,” the iconic American Idol star said in the video. “Christopher is going to put in the notice to leave the current job for a new job in two weeks. He found a new job. He’ll miss all of you, but you’re all amazing. So, don’t give up on creating the life you want. Here is a song for you.”

For the rest of the video, Hung sang his original song: ‘Just Do It.’

As the video went viral, users took to the comments to express how much they enjoy the idea.

One user said: “The fact he didn’t make it specific to the company so he can reuse it is genius.”

Another TikToker focused on the fact they haven’t heard about William Hung in quite a few years.

“I hope that William has had the best life. He is such a treasure,” she explained.

All in all, it’s clear that viewers absolutely love the ingenuity used by her boyfriend to put in his two-week notice with his job.

For more entertainment news, head over to our hub.