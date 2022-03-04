TikToker goes viral after revealing she orders DoorDash from restaurant across the street

A woman on TikTok is going viral after revealing that she orders DoorDash from an Olive Garden right across the street from her house — and commenters can’t help but relate.

TikTok is a hive for all sorts of viral content. The platform has sparked a slew of popular trends over the years, including dances, memes, and even must-try pasta recipes.

However, it also prompts some interesting platform-wide debates from time to time — and one TikToker’s video about her frequent DoorDash orders is inspiring quite the conversation.

The TikToker, going by the name Dani, claimed she had just seen a video where someone said that they only splurge on getting delivery food “twice a year.”

Advertisement

“Let me show you how lazy I am,” Dani said, before panning the camera over to show the view outside her window. Across the street, viewers can make out the tell-tale sign of an Olive Garden looking out on a crowded parking lot.

“That’s Olive Garden,” she continued. “I’ve gotten delivery from there.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Dani’s video has already racked up over half a million views since being posted two days ago on March 1, and commenters are both sympathizing with her frequent delivery-ordering habits and sharing more critical takes on her video.

Advertisement

“If I only DoorDash twice a week I congratulate myself for being frugal,” one commenter joked.

“I could buy a car with how much I spent on DoorDash last year,” another said.

However, others weren’t so enthusiastic about food delivery apps’ fees: “Maybe I’m cheap, but I refuse to pay for delivery fees,” one user commented. “I’d rather spend more on the actual food.”

Most surprisingly, a DoorDash driver chimed in on the conversation, saying that these quick orders are actually some of their favorites since the destination is so close to the restaurant.

“Thank you for your service, because as a DoorDash / UberEats driver, these are my favorite orders to take,” they wrote. “The faster we make our money, the better!”

Advertisement

Whatever one’s personal opinion on the subject, it’s clear that some folks really love their delivery — but not as much as one TikToker’s celebrity chef dad loves turning fast food into gourmet meals that you, unfortunately, can’t order online.