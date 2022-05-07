TikToker goes viral after reuniting with nanny 45 years later

TikTok user Juanito Jonsson has gone viral on the app after sharing the story of how he reunited with his nanny 45 years later, with viewers loving the beautiful story.

TikTok has become one of the main places people go to in order to share stories from their lives, whether they’re happy, sad, or anything else in between.

People often find themselves going viral with tales that tug on people’s heartstrings, and the latest story to warm viewers’ hearts is from user Juanito Jonsson.

In his video uploaded on April 28, Juanito shows himself traveling from Spain to Bolivia, revealing that after more than 45 years he finally tracked down his childhood carer, Ana.

He describes her as “an incredible woman who took care of me as a child with so much love as if I were her own child.”

In the video, he shows the pair having an emotional reunion, followed by a montage of clips of them spending time together, which users loved. He ended the video by saying, “I love you Ana. You are always in my heart.”

Viewers absolutely loved the emotional video, and shared their thoughts on it in the comment section. “It’s nice not to forget who took care of you as a boy it’s beautiful you made me cry when you met your nana,” one comment read.

Another said: “That’s is beautiful, thank you for never forgetting the love this woman gave to you.”

He went on to share several clips without the music at viewers’ request, showing another insight into the emotional encounter.

Juanito’s original video has garnered over 300,000 likes and 3.4 million views, with hundreds of commenters praising him for showing his appreciation for Ana, and for tracking her down after all those years.