TikToker goes viral after Dunkin’ Donuts refuses to serve them oat milk despite allergy

A TikToker has gone viral after a Dunkin’ manager refused to give her service after she almost forgot to tell the employee she wanted oat milk due to a dairy allergy.

Now a TikToker by the name of SoupySoleis has gone viral after uploading a video showing a Dunkin’ manager refusing to give her service after a mistake while ordering.

TikTok goes viral after Dunkin’ manager refuses service

Uploaded on September 22, Soupy’s video has been viewed nearly 400,000 times.

Although she didn’t begin recording until the altercation with the manager began, she gave context at the end of the video.

“I ordered two pumpkin iced chai lattes, and I asked for oat milk at the end of the order and she said, ‘Now I gotta redo the entire order,'” She explained.

“I repeated it to her to make sure she got it and she cut me off.”

When Soupy asked why she was being denied service, the manager responded: “Because I am the manager, and I said I’m not giving you any service, Can you please get out of my line? … Get out of my f*cking line now.”

Viewers flooded the comments with support for the creator while calling for the manager to lose her job.

One user commented: “This is a case of the worker was extremely out of line and should be fired. I’ve worked in service my entire life you don’t treat people like this.”

While another replied: “The amount she took arguing with you about some milk, she could have probably redone your order.”