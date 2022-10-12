TikToker goes viral after confronting doorman who ate her UberEats order

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after filming herself confronting her apartment doorman – for eating her delivery from UberEats.

In the video, which has now amassed over 1.8 million views, content creator Vertell Davis grilled the apartment complex’s doorman who apparently ate a slice of her pizza.

“I pay $3,000 a month to live in a luxury building only to have my doorman eat my Uber Eats,” she captioned her video.

In the clip, Vertell calmly asked the doorman why a slice of her pizza was missing. Eventually, she found out he was the one who ate the slice from her Uber Eats order.

“Why did you eat my food?” she asked him. The man, who was off-camera, said something about not knowing it was her food and that it was past a “certain time.”

“I’m pretty sure this could probably get you fired. I’m not even gonna lie,” she told him. “I’m not going to say anything but like, that’s f**ked up because I’m deadass hungry.”

The TikToker also explained that she had gone to the gym and came down afterward to pick up her food. She said the doorman acted as if he didn’t know where her food was, but ended up taking the pizza box from the back.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load below.

“Honestly, it’s okay. Honestly, because you might have been hungrier than I was for you to eat somebody else’s food,” she said. “That’s crazy for me. You didn’t have to sit here and lie to me.”

She then tells him that he can have the other slice as well, before walking away in disbelief.

“Oh my f**king God bro,” she said, ending the video. “Like the f**k?!”

Viewers praise TikToker’s handling of situation

Many TikTok users praised Vertell for how she handled the situation. “The way you handled this girl, God is really gonna bless you,” one user commented.

“You better than me cause I would’ve been down to that leasing office immediately as soon as it open,” another said.

“I pray that I become this patient. You’re so kind,” a third added.

In an updated video, Vertell revealed that the doorman reported himself, to not get into as much trouble if she had reported him, which the TikToker had no intention of doing. She explained that she handled the situation calmly, because she has too much to lose as a business owner.