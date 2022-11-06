TikToker gets cheating partner’s face tattooed on her cheek

A TikToker went viral after getting a portrait of her parter tattooed on her face, despite alleging that she’s cheated on her.
Content creator, Narally, previously claimed she was heartbroken after her on-off partner had been cheating on her, even when she was in labor with their son.
However, she filmed herself getting a tattoo of the alleged cheating woman’s face on her cheek, and hinted that she wanted her partner to return to her so they can be a family.
After receiving backlash in the comments, the TikToker posted a video of herself proudly showing off the permanent ink on her face.
“When everyone’s jealous of me because I have daddy’s face tattooed on me even though daddy cheats” she captioned the clip, which has amassed over 4.8 million views. “Daddy will be back.”
TikToker’s tattoo leaves viewers mortified
While Narally believes people are jealous of her, many TikTok users in the comments proved otherwise.
“I think I speak for everyone when I say NO ONE and I mean NO ONE is jealous,” one user wrote. “This app never fails to reassure me that I haven’t reached true rock bottom,” another added.
“One day when you’re older and more mature you’ll regret it hun, but if it makes you happy in the moment so be it,” a concerned user shared. “Praying for you.”
Others were shocked about the whole situation, and hoped the tattoo was not real.
“This whole thing gotta be a joke bro because what the hell? Can’t be real,” one commented.
“That’s gotta be like a drawing or a sticker or something,” another wrote. “There’s no way this is real,” someone else added.
In a more recent video, the TikToker revealed that she had gotten new tattoos of her partner’s face and name permanently inked on her body.