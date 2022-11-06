TikToker gets cheating partner’s face tattooed on her cheek

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after getting a portrait of her parter tattooed on her face, despite alleging that she’s cheated on her.

Content creator, Narally, previously claimed she was heartbroken after her on-off partner had been cheating on her, even when she was in labor with their son.

However, she filmed herself getting a tattoo of the alleged cheating woman’s face on her cheek, and hinted that she wanted her partner to return to her so they can be a family.

After receiving backlash in the comments, the TikToker posted a video of herself proudly showing off the permanent ink on her face.

“When everyone’s jealous of me because I have daddy’s face tattooed on me even though daddy cheats” she captioned the clip, which has amassed over 4.8 million views. “Daddy will be back.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@narallynajm13/video/7159211874725219627?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

TikToker’s tattoo leaves viewers mortified

While Narally believes people are jealous of her, many TikTok users in the comments proved otherwise.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say NO ONE and I mean NO ONE is jealous,” one user wrote. “This app never fails to reassure me that I haven’t reached true rock bottom,” another added.

“One day when you’re older and more mature you’ll regret it hun, but if it makes you happy in the moment so be it,” a concerned user shared. “Praying for you.”

Others were shocked about the whole situation, and hoped the tattoo was not real.

“This whole thing gotta be a joke bro because what the hell? Can’t be real,” one commented.

“That’s gotta be like a drawing or a sticker or something,” another wrote. “There’s no way this is real,” someone else added.

In a more recent video, the TikToker revealed that she had gotten new tattoos of her partner’s face and name permanently inked on her body.