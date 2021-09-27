TikToker GabeNotBabe dies in car crash: Fans pay tribute to 19-year-old

Popular TikToker Gabriel Salazar – aka GabeNotBabe – has passed away after a car accident on September 26, with the TikTok community paying their respects to the 19-year-old.

The rise of TikTok has given everybody the chance to join a new crop of social media stars, but not everyone has put in the time or effort needed to succeed.

Though, in the case of Gabe Salazar – better known as GabeNotBabe on TikTok – he was well on his way to TikTok stardom. The 19-year-old had picked up over 1.2 million followers on the video-sharing app, with his variety of daily posts being enjoyed by the masses.

However, the TikTok world has been rocked by the tragic news of his passing following a car accident on September 26, leading many fans and fellow users to pay tribute to him following his sudden passing.

GabeNotBabe GoFundMe

The tragic news came after a GoFundMe set up to honor the TikToker started to be shared around by fans across different social media platforms. “I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore but unfortunately Gabe passed away in a car crash on September 26 we couldn’t believe it the moment we found out,” the campaign reads.

“Don’t really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel. Your family and friends miss you.”

In only a few hours, the campaign has already reached close to the halfway mark of the $25,000 target.

Friends and fans pay tribute to GabeNotBabe

In the wake of his passing, some of Gabe’s fellow TikTokers and friends have posted tributes to him, including Ricky Flores and NahDesi.

“Words can’t even explain how I feel right now. man, I would do anything to get you back right now bro. Long live Gabe,” Flores posted. “Best duo ever dawg. R. I. P. to my brother man.”

Naturally, fans also paid their respect on his TikTok profile as well, flooding his final post with love and disbelief about his passing.

“Heaven received another angel. You were a good friend to us all we already miss you,” said one. “I wish this was a joke,” added another. “Much love to you Gabe! May you rest easy.”

We will keep this story updated with any further updates.