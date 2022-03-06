TikToker freaks out as The Ring girl appears in her reflection

A Tiktoker freaked out as a shadow resembling the girl from The Ring appeared in her reflection.

Home to the most creative of content, TikTok has a wide variety of entertainment to offer. This also includes paranormal-like or downright scary videos.

At times, these frightening clips have people morph into horrific creatures, making them nearly unrecognizable. While other times, there’s just a clip of unidentifiable voices that lead to no conclusion.

However, this time around, one TikTok, in particular, took it to the next level, showcasing what was a shadow resembling the girl from The Ring.

TikToker freaks out as the girl from The Ring appears in her reflection

A TikToker by the name of Esmeralda showcased some truly freaky content as a reflection resembling the girl from The Ring appeared next to her while she was alone in the room.

The video, which has garnered 11.5 million views since its upload on February 28, has the TikToker showing off both sides of the sofa she’s sitting on before flipping her phone’s camera onto her TV.

Once the TV is shown, a shadowy figure that resembles the girl from The Ring appears even though Esmeralda made sure to show off that no one else was sitting beside her.

In response to this, comments were wide-ranging, from asking her why she was there to a suggestion of throwing the whole house away, added to the intensity of the moment.

“And you’re just sitting and recording?” wrote one user. “Girl run! I don’t think you’d survive a horror movie.”

Another said, “Throw the whole house away.”

The social media app never ceases to amaze as anything can freak anybody out, especially if it’s something like an unfounded reflection.