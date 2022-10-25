TikToker finally gets role in CSI: Vegas after ‘playing dead’ for a year

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker finally got a role as a dead man in CSI: Vegas after ‘playing dead’ on social media for a year.

Content creator Josh Nalley went viral this year after participating in a TikTok challenge that saw him play dead in public for almost a year.

In fact, he was so natural at playing dead that he’s been cast to play a dead man on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas, despite having no acting experience.

“I dropped the phone in disbelief,” the Kentucky native told The Post of the moment he found out that he got the role.

The 42-year-old restaurant manager had campaigned for the role of an “un-alive person” on a “movie or television show” for 321 days. For the past year, he’s been sharing daily TikTok videos of himself posing lifeless at various locations around the Bluegrass State.

Josh told the news outlet he began the challenge because he was “bored to death” but turned it into a yearlong audition for the popular CBS show.

Showrunners awarded him the “posthumous” part after seeing his daily uploads on the short-form video app, where he’s amassed over 4.3 million views.

Shortly after casting directors flew him out to California for filming, Josh announced his cameo to his followers. In a viral TikTok clip with over 324,000 views, he laid “dead” on the star-spangled Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while the CSI theme song ‘Who Are You’ played in the background.

The content creator posted his first stiff-simulation video in October 2021 and has since amassed 351 corpse-cosplaying clips in total.

“I’m lucky to live in a part of the state where there’s like some pretty decent parks that are abandoned that if you’re going to dump a body, that’d be where you’re going to dump them,” Josh told The Post.

Videos on his page show him lying prone on the banks of the Salt River, splayed out under the Corvette Museum sign in Bowling Green, prostrating on the dining room floor while a family enjoys a meal, and much more.

One year later, the TikToker has gained over 115,000 followers, and will be making his CSI: Vegas cameo on Episode 6, which airs November 3.