TikToker exposes “misogynistic” car salesman who assumed sister is a stripper

A woman on TikTok went viral after slamming a car salesman for making a comment about her sister being a “stripper” when she was merely trying to buy a vehicle.

It was a normal day for TikTok user Bianca Figueroa when she pulled up to her local Toyota dealership in Hendersonville, NC to purchase a car for the cleaning business she owns with her mother and sister.

Although she and her husband had their hearts set on a “beautiful, white Toyota Tacoma,” a customer was just taking that particular vehicle out for a test drive. That’s when she was approached by one Jeremiah McDaniels, a car salesman at the dealership.

McDaniels assured the Figueroas that they’d get a chance to nab the car if the customers taking it for a drive weren’t interested. Bianca claims her sister called the salesman directly afterward to check up on their chances — and after that, things went south fast.

Unsplash.com: Mary B TikToker Bianca Figueroa had her heart set on a white Toyota Tacoma – but the dealership wasn’t the friendliest place to her or her family.

TikToker slams car salesman for calling her sister a “stripper”

According to Bianca, McDaniels apparently forgot to hang up the phone after their conversation and ended up getting into some “locker room talk” with his fellow salesmen, where he made a comment about Bianca’s sister being a stripper.

“Jeremiah says the following: ‘Yeah bro, her family came to see the truck and they liked it or whatever,'” Bianca explained. “‘And then this girl calls and she was like, ‘Hey I’m Crystal.’ And I was thinking, what, are you a stripper?'”

“‘And then she says she owns a cleaning business. Oh yeah? What kind of cleaning business?'”

Bianca was left outraged by the salesman’s discussion, of which she heard every word while on the phone with her sister. Bianca walked right into the dealership and demanded answers from McDaniels, who led her straight to his supervisor’s office to work things out.

However, Bianca says that the supervisor didn’t even look up from his computer when she approached him about the situation and dismissed her. It wasn’t until she tried to leave the office that he “towered over” her and began yelling at her about “making allegations” regarding his employees.

“There is no reason us women should be having these arguments with men like this,” she said.

Bianca also claimed that she’s taken the issue up with Toyota’s corporate office, who have “opened an investigation” into the matter.

Commenters were quick to jump to Bianca and her family’s defense, demanding answers from Toyota and wishing the Figueroa’s the best after such a shocking experience.

“I am so sorry that happened,” one user wrote. “He should be ashamed, as well as his coworkers.”

“Good luck. I have a hard time doing business with any Toyota dealer in the entire 100 mile area,” another said.

