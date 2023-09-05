TikToker explains why she swears by rice water for “soft and supple” skin

A TikToker has shared that while working at a sushi restaurant she discovered rice water could help achieve “soft and supple” skin.

A good skincare routine can help keep you looking and feeling your best, with thousands of products for every possible concern. From acne to suncare to anti-aging, proper skin care can keep many problems at bay.

However, these products can cost an arm and a leg with Advanced Dermatology estimating that Americans spend approximately $722 on their appearance each year.

Now one TikToker has found a cheaper solution that can be found in most kitchen cupboards. All you need is some rice and water to get started.

Jazmyn, who goes by ‘jazmynjenningss’ on TikTok, stumbled across the skincare properties of rice water while working at a sushi restaurant. Having to regularly wash up to nine “big rice containers” per shift, Jazmyn was surprised when her sister mentioned how soft her hands had become.

“Oh my god, it’s from the rice,” Jazmyn said, recounting her realization. “From washing the rice every day my skin became really, really soft and supple, and also the skin color changed a little bit — it became more bright.”

Jazmyn recommended that anyone looking to make their skin “more bright and more soft” should try using rice water. She further explained in the comments that she keeps it in a container and uses it daily as a rinse.

And it turns out that using rice water for skin care is no new discovery, as it has been used in many Asian cultures for centuries. In fact, its earliest known use dates all the way back to Japan, over 1,000 years ago.

The reason rice water can be so beneficial is that it’s incredibly rich in nutrients, such as fiber, magnesium, and manganese. It also contains vitamins B1, C, and E, resulting in a natural skin cleanser that can reduce signs of aging and the appearance of pores.

