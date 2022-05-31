TikToker ecstatic after Selena Gomez uses her ‘life lessons’ sound

A TikToker was left stunned after none other than Selena Gomez used her sound in a viral video that’s accruing millions of views.

TikTok isn’t just a place for internet-famous influencers; although names like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio have risen to superstardom from the app, a slew of A-List celebs have also carved out a corner on the site.

Artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo and more have gone viral on TikTok numerous times in the past, and have even reacted to their fans’ comments… and Selena Gomez is one of them, too.

Selena boasts over 41 million followers on TikTok, where her videos regularly receive millions of views each.

Advertisement

Her latest upload, published on May 30, 2022, shows the actress relaxing on a boat out on the water. “I don’t wanna learn anymore life lessons,” she lip syncs. “My character is developed. Go away!”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

It looks like Selena took the audio from a TikToker named ‘daphneberry,’ who has a little over 102,000 followers on the site.

Read More: Gordon Ramsay stunned by TikToker cooking food with a Pringles tube

Her video saying the iconic phrase has racked up over 1.5 million views and is one of her most popular clips… so it makes sense that Selena might have come across it at some point on the app.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Advertisement

Daphne couldn’t contain her excitement at hearing her own voice in one of Selena’s TikToks and immediately took to the comments section to share her surprise.

Read More: Selena Gomez praised on TikTok for sharing products she buys from CVS



“USING MY SOUND!” she wrote. “AHH!”

It looks like Daphne has received quite a lot of support from other viewers and Selenators, who are also gushing over the wholesome moment.

“I would never let this go and tell everyone every chance I got,” one user wrote.

“Since I saw your first video, I knew you were going to go viral,” another said. “Was just thinking about it today. Go girl!”

Although Selena has yet to respond to Daphne’s comment, it’s definitely one of those adorable moments we love to see happen on the internet.