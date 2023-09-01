TikToker divides the internet by sharing how to avoid “low-budget” dates

A woman’s TikTok on how she avoids a “low-budget experience” while dating has left the internet divided.

There can be a lot of nerves surrounding a first date — after all, if all goes well it might just be the first step toward a relationship.

However, dating etiquette and expectations vary between people depending on what they are looking for. So, it’s no surprise that not everyone will be on board with what you are.

Article continues after ad

One TikToker discovered this after sharing how she ensures none of her dates end up as a “low-budget experience”, leaving the internet divided.

Tisia, who goes by ‘tisiaxvs’ on TikTok, regularly posts dating advice and tips as the internet’s “big sister” for all things relationship-related. But one of her latest posts has caused a stir.

Article continues after ad

Showing a “suitor” inviting her for a coffee, Tisia said, “You cannot take me to coffee or tea on the first date. It’s not equitable for me, I don’t drink coffee, and my perfume costs too much so don’t play.”

Article continues after ad

She then used “the sandwich effect” to “redirect” the date toward something more suited to her. And for anyone confused, there are no actual sandwiches involved. Instead, it’s an approach used to give negative feedback by “sandwiching” it between two pieces of positive feedback.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Using this technique, Tisia was able to turn her upcoming date into a restaurant experience, telling viewers to “ask for what you want, be polite in your ask, be a little bit difficult, and always say please and thank you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The video sparked various reactions, with Tisia’s supporters calling her “elite, masterful, and intentional”. However, not everyone was on board.

“My worth isn’t attached to what the date looks like at all,” one said. Another stated, “Coffee on the 1st date is perfect for me…low budget with my time and his money! Chemistry is the goal not how much he can spend.”

Some took a different route entirely, one disagreer writing, “Me personally, I wouldn’t even respond to a man who would even think to suggest coffee date — just find another one who’ll suggest dinner.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Tisia’s advice might not be everyone’s cup of tea, those who followed her tips returned with positive results; “Girl!!! Tell me why I tried this today and he stepped right up. ARE YOU SOME KIND OF WIZARD?”

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.