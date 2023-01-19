TikToker discovers she was referenced in a movie but it didn’t go well

A TikToker by the name of Renduh recently discovered she was referenced in a Hallmark movie, but quickly realized a glaring issue.

Since 2016, TikTok‘s popularity has skyrocketed to over a billion monthly users with an extremely wide variety of content across the platform.

One of those creators is Renduh, an appliance repair tech that shares tips and tricks with nearly 700,000 followers on the platform.

On January 18, she learned that Hallmark referenced her content in their new movie, only to find out they were talking about the one time she shared incorrect information.

Renduh discovers movie referenced her content

In her video, Renduh shared a clip from Hallmark’s most recent movie ‘The Wedding Veil: Inspiration” where they’re talking about “everyone’s favorite appliance repair woman,” and reference her dishwasher pods video.

“What? Holy sh*t they’re talking about me. And, they reference the one piece of information that I was incorrect about and then later corrected,” she said.

Renduh went on to address Hallmark, telling them that the information in the video was wrong but she’s thankful for them referencing her in the movie.

Back in 2022, Renduh shared with her followers that it’s better to put dishwasher detergent pods in the silverware caddy instead of the built-in dispenser so it wouldn’t get clogged up.

Just weeks later, she issued an update admitting her mistake after she found out that it’s perfectly fine to put pods in the same place as liquid detergent.

The TikToker also noted that the video was likely written (and filmed) way before she issued her correction.

