TikToker discovers mysterious note and $300 in thrifted purse

Terry Oh . 1 hour ago

After buying a used purse at Goodwill, TikToker marthainfused discovered a mysterious note and a total of $300 in a hidden compartment — making back bank on the $7 purchase.

Thrift shoppers are always thrilled to discover that something they bought is worth more than what they paid for. But in marthainfused’s case, the TikToker gained an amazing story of a secret love affair — alongside $300.

Having paid $6.99 for a used purse at GoodWill, the TikToker definitely didn’t expect too much from product: “Looking inside, it looked dirty. So I thought I could clean it up.”

Her cleaning results in discovering the note — it’s actually a letter meant to be read after the writer’s death.

The note stated: “I have three children. They will give my things to Goodwill after I die. So I am putting my inheritance in all my favorite things.”

This on its own is enough to make a fascinating story. But there was more.

“This coach bag was given to me by my husband’s girlfriend.”

Apparently the writer discovered the bag after coming home early — the purse served as evidence of her husband’s infidelity. Martha, the writer of the note, carried the bag every day, to see if her husband would ever notice. The note doesn’t explicitly state if the husband ever did notice or not.

Although the money seems random, Martha actually had a reason for leaving behind the random bundle of cash. At the end of the video, the note concludes by saying “go buy yourself a new bag.”

In the comments, users are leaving condolences while simultaneously admiring Martha’s strength. And thanks to the video, the TikToker was given an opportunity to share a wonderful story — all for $6.99.