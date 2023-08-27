TikToker devastated after salon ruins hair before wedding but internet comes to the rescue

A bride-to-be was left with “50 to 70 percent” less hair after a treatment went wrong, just weeks before her wedding day. Taking to TikTok to express her devastation, the internet decided to help her out.

Preparing for a wedding is no small task, with hundreds of things to organize and plan. The final weeks especially can spark some high emotions as the big day draws near, and the last thing you want is for something very important to go very, very wrong.

That, however, is exactly what happened to this bride-to-be, Catherine Batista. A hair treatment at a new salon resulted in her losing half of her hair just three weeks before the wedding.

Left with a “mullet” and the top of her hair “completely fried,” Batista took to TikTok, where she asked for “any help or advice.” And the internet proved its power is not something to underestimate.

“I’ve been getting this straightening treatment — it’s called like a Japanese straightening treatment — on my hair because it’s very curly, for like the last two years,” Batista said, adding that her usual salon is in Brazil, where her grandma lives.

Opting for something closer to home, Batista went to a new salon in the weeks leading up to her wedding. But things “seemed weird from the beginning,” with Batista noticing some differences in application and how long the product was kept in her hair.

Sure enough, she was left with “50 to 70 percent” of her hair “laying on the floor” and multiple “bald spots.” Quoted $2000 for extensions with no guarantee “that it would look good,” Batista begged for TikTok’s help.

And a follow-up video saw Batista’s story take a positive turn. Hair stylist Alfredo Lewis responded to Batista’s call for help after having been “tagged like a hundred times” and having had multiple people send him her video.

Lewis organized for Batista to be sent a free K18 care package and discussed with her how they could get her hair looking just like she’d dreamed for the big day.

A very grateful Batista took to TikTok once more to thank all her viewers for sharing her story, saying, “I am so grateful for how this has turned out. I have so much confidence that [Lewis] is going to make the hair look beautiful and that I’ll be able to enjoy my wedding day.”

Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.