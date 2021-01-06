TikToker Danielle Cohn denies using slur after backlash over video clip

Popular influencer Danielle Cohn is facing outrage after a video clip of hers went viral, in which many critics felt she stopped herself short of saying a slur.

Danielle Cohn is a relatively well-known influencer all around, boasting over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and a jaw-dropping 18.5 million followers on TikTok.

Despite her peppy attitude, the young star has been wrapped in controversy throughout her career, and her latest scandal sparked due to an unfortunate slip-up in a group Q&A video.

On January 5, Cohn gathered with a number of friends on a couch to “ask guys JUICY questions that girls are afraid to ask,” as indicated by the video’s title.

However, it wasn’t the “juicy questions” that have critics shaking their heads; instead, it’s an apparent slur she seemed to say that has incited outrage online.

“It makes him look weak!” Cohn shouted. “It looks ***,” she began, before clapping her hands over her mouth after appearing to realize what she was going to say.

“Cut that out!” she appeared to ask her editor. “It is dumb!”

The video quickly went viral across social media, with viewers speaking out against the influencer for seeming to use a slur. Cohn has since explained her side of the story, arguing that she had meant to say someone’s name, instead.

“I meant to say someone’s name with an r, and then I figured I shouldn’t,” Cohn wrote in an Instagram comment. “I don’t wanna bring him up, so I said cut that out, but my editor didn’t cut it out.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like critics are buying her explanation, with many noting the context of her sentence and the similarity of the “name” she’d meant to say with the supposed slur in question.

“She legit says ‘but its ***,’” one user said of the situation. “What a name.”

“I heard ‘re-’ now who she know name is like that?” another wrote. “Stop the cap.”

Regardless, Cohn has yet to speak further on the situation in wake of the backlash that has mounted against her after the video has taken over TikTok tea pages.