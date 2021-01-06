Logo
TikToker Danielle Cohn denies using slur after backlash over video clip

Published: 6/Jan/2021 20:15

by Virginia Glaze
Danielle Cohn denies saying a slur in video
YouTube: Danielle Cohn

Popular influencer Danielle Cohn is facing outrage after a video clip of hers went viral, in which many critics felt she stopped herself short of saying a slur.

Danielle Cohn is a relatively well-known influencer all around, boasting over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and a jaw-dropping 18.5 million followers on TikTok.

Despite her peppy attitude, the young star has been wrapped in controversy throughout her career, and her latest scandal sparked due to an unfortunate slip-up in a group Q&A video.

On January 5, Cohn gathered with a number of friends on a couch to “ask guys JUICY questions that girls are afraid to ask,” as indicated by the video’s title.

However, it wasn’t the “juicy questions” that have critics shaking their heads; instead, it’s an apparent slur she seemed to say that has incited outrage online.

“It makes him look weak!” Cohn shouted. “It looks ***,” she began, before clapping her hands over her mouth after appearing to realize what she was going to say.

“Cut that out!” she appeared to ask her editor. “It is dumb!”

The video quickly went viral across social media, with viewers speaking out against the influencer for seeming to use a slur. Cohn has since explained her side of the story, arguing that she had meant to say someone’s name, instead.

“I meant to say someone’s name with an r, and then I figured I shouldn’t,” Cohn wrote in an Instagram comment. “I don’t wanna bring him up, so I said cut that out, but my editor didn’t cut it out.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like critics are buying her explanation, with many noting the context of her sentence and the similarity of the “name” she’d meant to say with the supposed slur in question.

“She legit says ‘but its ***,’” one user said of the situation. “What a name.”

“I heard ‘re-’ now who she know name is like that?” another wrote. “Stop the cap.”

Commenters call out Danielle Cohn
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Commenters were quick to call out Cohn for supposedly saying a slur during a video clip.

Regardless, Cohn has yet to speak further on the situation in wake of the backlash that has mounted against her after the video has taken over TikTok tea pages.

YouTuber JSchlatt says he “cut ties” with CallMeCarson amid grooming controversy

Published: 6/Jan/2021 19:39

by Tanner Pierce
Jschlatt/CallMeCarson

CallMeCarson

After a number of allegations were levied against CallMeCarson for alleged grooming of a minor, YouTuber Jschlatt, a friend of Carson, has made a video responding to the whole situation.

Over the past few days, YouTuber CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming underage fans, something that has been met with a large amount of controversy.

While it was already reported by SlimeCircle, a former member of the Lunch Club, that the group was aware of what was happening a while back, another YouTuber has come out talking about the controversy.

JSchlatt, a friend of Carson’s, has made a new video in reference to the grooming allegations. He confirmed hearing about the grooming issue back in early 2020 and that he and Carson were in phone calls “almost every night” as they tried to help him through “the lowest point in his life”.

CallMeCarson
CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming a minor over the past few days.

“Right after he told us the truth, the Kate situation happened and regardless of what we felt about the Kat situation, we saw Carson’s mental state decline even more and it was to the point that we genuinely thought his life could be in danger and I felt like I needed to be there for him and that’s why I stuck with him,” Jschlatt said.

The YouTuber also clarified that he “never condoned” what Carson had done, even letting the YouTuber know that if the behavior continued, they were “done”.

Towards the end of the video, JSchlatt claimed that he started having conversations with Carson’s other friends and found out things that “suggested Carson wasn’t improving in the areas that he should have been and that he was showing signs of continuing his inappropriate behavior.”

He also added that, seeing the DMs between these girls and Carson “f**king disgusted” him to the point where he could no longer say with confidence “that Carson’s behavior ever stopped” and that after he realized this, he cut ties with Carson a few weeks back.

At the end of the video, Jschlatt said that, while he doesn’t believe Carson is a “pedophile”, he does think that the Minecraft YouTuber did use his power to take advantage of “vulnerable people”.

“This is recurring problem now, of content creators who take complete advantage of and manipulate the people that care about them the most…I don’t know what causes this to happen, I don’t know what compels content creators to do this but it happens and it’s a big f*ckin’ problem.”