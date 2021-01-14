Logo
TikToker Curtis Newbill mocks Noah Beck’s soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio

Published: 14/Jan/2021 16:31

by Alice Hearing
Noah Beck Dixie D'Amelio
Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio/ Instagram: Noah Beck

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikToker Curtis Newbill has exposed Noah Beck for his soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio in their group chat in a hilarious TikTok.

Ever since they confirmed their relationship back in July, Noah & Dixie rival Bryce Hall & Addison Rae as TikTok’s sweethearts. From the drama surrounding Griffin’s alleged cheating scandal to rumors flying when they kissed in the “Be Happy” music video, they’ve stolen the hearts of millions of fans.

In the aftermath of their lie detector video, fans thought Dixie was “awkward” towards Noah, with several commenting that he “deserves better”, especially when he’s known for ‘simping’ over Dixie across social media – something Curtis picked up on and joked about in his latest TikTok.

Curtis Newbill, who has more than 6.6 million followers, is close friends with a number of famous TikTokers and is often seen hanging out with members of the Hype House and Sway House. He often refers to Noah and Dixie as “Nuggies,” which also appears to be the name of their group chat.

Curtis Newbill Dixie D'Amelio and Noah BeckCurtis, Noah, and Dixie have a group chat called “Nuggies”

In the TikTok, Curtis uses this comedic text-to-speech format and emojis to recall a conversation he had in a group chat with the loved-up couple. In the retelling of the conversation, Noah says to Dixie “yay can’t wait to kiss you ilysm bby muah,” to which Curtis comments “Ew Dixie what is wrong with it.”

@curtisnewbillNuggies group chat @noahbeck @dixiedamelio♬ original sound – Curtis Newbill🤴🏻👀

Dixie replies “Idk it is obsessed with me,” and Noah adds “Curtis I will bust you up,” followed by Curtis leaving the group chat and rejoining “for attention.”

Curtis also took the opportunity to make fun of Noah’s geography knowledge, with Noah saying “Hey Nuggies does anyone know what state Texas is in?” with Curtis playfully answering “Texas is a state sweety.”

Although while it seems like Noah is the brunt of the friendship group’s jokes, he’s still unafraid to show his softer side, often describing himself as a ‘simp’ towards Dixie and commenting compliments under her Instagram pictures and videos. Who’s the real winner?

Call of Duty

H3CZ & Scump respond to “soft” CDL pros after backlash to OpTic tier list

Published: 14/Jan/2021 14:29

by Jacob Hale
hecz and scump cdl optic chicago
Call of Duty League/ OpTic Chicago

H3CZ OpTic Gaming Scump

After receiving backlash from current and former Call of Duty pros over their tier list video, OpTic Chicago members H3CZ and Scump have responded, with H3CZ even calling them “soft.”

What started out as a seemingly innocent video caused much division among the Call of Duty community when it was released on January 11.

In it, a number of the OpTic members made a tier list of some of the biggest names in Call of Duty esports past and present, including the likes of legends such as BigTymer as well as current champions like Crimsix and Clayster.

We saw a number of names call out those in the video, including Clayster who traded blows with Dashy over it as well as Dallas Empire coach Rambo calling it out as “disrespectful” when FormaL suggested he should be in the D tier.

OpTic chicago team 2021 cdl season
OpTic Chicago
H3CZ has brought OpTic back into his hands, and is already causing a stir ahead of the next CDL season.

All in all, it likely wasn’t meant to cause arguments, but it did so anyway, and the OpTic boys discussed it during the OpTic podcast on January 13.

H3CZ brought it up, asking if the others had seen the backlash, and while everyone there agreed it “wasn’t that bad,” Scump did also say that these reactions “are just going to happen” when you make a video like that.

H3CZ, on the other hand, had a different opinion, simply saying that “if you got offended, you’re f**king soft.”

Topic starts at 9:00

They went on to joke about FormaL “not giving a f**k” about what he said, which is probably a fair appraisal, and one of the major sources of the issues people had with the video.

Either way, no matter which side of the argument you fall on, the OpTic guys clearly don’t feel like they did anything wrong, but it will be interesting to see how these rivalries carry into the CDL launch on January 22-23.