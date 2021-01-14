TikToker Curtis Newbill mocks Noah Beck’s soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio

TikToker Curtis Newbill has exposed Noah Beck for his soppy messages to Dixie D’Amelio in their group chat in a hilarious TikTok.

Ever since they confirmed their relationship back in July, Noah & Dixie rival Bryce Hall & Addison Rae as TikTok’s sweethearts. From the drama surrounding Griffin’s alleged cheating scandal to rumors flying when they kissed in the “Be Happy” music video, they’ve stolen the hearts of millions of fans.

In the aftermath of their lie detector video, fans thought Dixie was “awkward” towards Noah, with several commenting that he “deserves better”, especially when he’s known for ‘simping’ over Dixie across social media – something Curtis picked up on and joked about in his latest TikTok.

Curtis Newbill, who has more than 6.6 million followers, is close friends with a number of famous TikTokers and is often seen hanging out with members of the Hype House and Sway House. He often refers to Noah and Dixie as “Nuggies,” which also appears to be the name of their group chat.

In the TikTok, Curtis uses this comedic text-to-speech format and emojis to recall a conversation he had in a group chat with the loved-up couple. In the retelling of the conversation, Noah says to Dixie “yay can’t wait to kiss you ilysm bby muah,” to which Curtis comments “Ew Dixie what is wrong with it.”

Dixie replies “Idk it is obsessed with me,” and Noah adds “Curtis I will bust you up,” followed by Curtis leaving the group chat and rejoining “for attention.”

Read More: Twitch streamer suddenly loses all of his followers overnight

Curtis also took the opportunity to make fun of Noah’s geography knowledge, with Noah saying “Hey Nuggies does anyone know what state Texas is in?” with Curtis playfully answering “Texas is a state sweety.”

Although while it seems like Noah is the brunt of the friendship group’s jokes, he’s still unafraid to show his softer side, often describing himself as a ‘simp’ towards Dixie and commenting compliments under her Instagram pictures and videos. Who’s the real winner?