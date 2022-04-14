TikToker has cops called on her by Nickelodeon after explosive JoJo Siwa tweet

TikToker ‘hotgirlbookshelf’ has claimed that cops called her up following a tweet she had made about Jojo Siwa’s exclusion from the Kids Choice Awards. In conversation with the NYPD, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had ‘called this in’.

In the video, which has received 4 million views and 1.1million likes at the time of writing, the TikToker goes into detail on the events as they occurred. This also isn’t the first time that JoJo Siwa has been involved in dealings with the police.

Detailing a conversation with an unnamed detective, they claimed: “I got a call from a New York number and obviously I didn’t answer, cause stranger danger.”

Advertisement

Following on, they had a back and forth over text where hotgirlbookshelf was quick to work out whether it was authentic or not. “I assume it’s legit because he knows my name and has my phone number, that’s just some police type s***.”

After establishing that she felt she was genuinely dealing with the cops, she called the NYPD detective. With the detective saying that a tweet was the reason for the call on that day.

The tweet in question read “I’m about to burn down the Nickelodeon headquarters for not inviting Jojo Siwa to the Kid’s Choice Awards.”

Advertisement

The detective was keen to make it clear this was a routine call, and that he couldn’t “close it out before I talk to you. I just need to ask you a few questions.”

Read More: TikTok user MoMoIsPimpin goes viral after terrifying encounter with police

The TikToker tells that the cop started the conversation in a jovial manner, laughing through his questions before saying “Nickolodeon headquarters is in Manhattan, and they called this in, and I don’t even know why I’m doing this, but they asked me to call you to close this out.”

@hotgirlbookshelff story time of n*ckelodeon calling the cops on me just now jdhdjdjdj i love you @JoJo Siwa ♬ original sound – logan

Explaining the reasoning behind her tweet, the TikToker talked through her mental state. “Basically I was just mad, because they didn’t invite her to the Kids Choice Awards a year after she came out as gay, that’s homophobic.”

Advertisement

Taking a minute to shout out her support for the inspiration behind the event, she took the time to express “Jojo if you see this I absolutely love you, you’re a queen.”