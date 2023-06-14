TikToker comes up with an “ingenious” hack to avoid nosy neighbors while sunbathing

Want to sunbathe in peace but your nosy neighbors share a garden with you? This TikToker has come up with a genius solution.

Prying eyes are a sure way to deter someone from getting that nice summer tan. Especially if those prying eyes belong to the neighbor you share a garden with.

This was the problem faced by US TikToker Kendra, who goes by ‘kendralee086’ on the platform.

Determined to get that summer glow, Kendra shared her ‘ingenious’ hack to ensure she isn’t bothered by any spying eyes.

Captioning the hack as “redneck ingenuity”, Kendra solved her privacy issues by creating a make-shift wall out of parked vehicles.

She even added some chairs and an inflatable to capitalize on the sunny weather. And apparently, she’s not the only one.

“I do this with our cars, so I can follow the sun around the backyard and not be seen,” one commenter chimed in.

TikTok: kendralee086 TikToker’s private sunbathing set-up, away from any prying eyes

Unpleasant neighbors are a misfortune many can relate to. In fact, Homes.com found that 36% of Americans have had issues with their neighbors, and one in four have had a long-running feud with someone living beside them.

It seems the old saying “love thy neighbor as thyself” is a little harder to practice than it is to preach.

At least this TikToker won’t have to worry about this problem anymore. And perhaps with Kendra’s ingenious hack, other worried sunbathers may now find some peace of mind.

Just make sure you’re sun-safe and slather on some sunscreen before following suit!

