TikToker claims LA Fitness banned him for life after locking him inside gym

A TikToker has gone viral claiming he was banned from his local LA Fitness after uploading a video where it appears he was locked inside the gym after closing.

Over the last few years, there have been countless videos on TikTok showing people “hiding out” inside stores like Walmart and Target in an attempt to stay overnight and explore.

But have you ever thought about what it’d be like to end up locked inside a store on accident?

TikToker killakevtv says he recently experienced it after his local LA Fitness allegedly locked him inside while using the jacuzzi, and now he’s claiming the gym has banned him for life.

On October 18, KillaKevTv uploaded a video showing that he was in the jacuzzi when the lights turned off and he claimed the employees have locked him inside the store.

He instantly went to the front doors to see if anyone could help him, where he showed a chain wrapped around the outside door handles.

“I guess they close early on Sundays, nobody said anything to me. Nobody came into the jacuzzi area to check if I was still here,” he said.

In a second video just days later, Kev explained that LA Fitness saw his initial TikTok video and asked him to take it down, to which he replied that he would if the gym gave him three free months of membership.

He then went into the gym to work out, where he says he found out he was banned for recording a video — which is apparently against his membership contract.

As the second video went viral, viewers flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“FIND A GREAT LAWYER!! That contract is during BUSINESS hours. Not when trapped w/o permission! Get them!!” one user replied.

Another said: “It’s so illegal to lock someone in a building, there is no reason they couldn’t have made sure you weren’t in there when they closed.”

Many other users also mentioned that due to their reaction to locking him inside the gym, they’ve canceled their membership.

It’s unknown whether or not Kev will be getting a lawyer to handle the situation from here on out, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.