TikToker claims his photo is being falsely used in connection with Nashville shooter

A TikToker by the name of ‘Aidencreates17’ has uploaded a video claiming that his photo is being falsely used in connection with a shooter that opened fire at a Nashville school.

On March 27, 2023, an armed individual entered a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, and opened fire, killing six people.

As news broke on the internet of the tragic incident, news sites and social media users began searching for the shooter on various platforms.

However, one TikToker is claiming that his photo is being used in connection to the shooter in media outlets and online – and he’s making an urgent statement attempting to correct the misunderstanding.

TikToker says his photo is being falsely used

In a post on March 27, TikTok user Aidencreates17 pointed out that his picture is now being shown across the internet in apparent connection with the shooter.

“That is me. Apparently, I’m being confused with the Nashville incident that happened today. I had nothing to do with that. I live in Pennsylvania. If you see any of those posts that have my photo in them, please report it. Thank you,” he said.

As the video went viral, amassing almost two million views in less than 24 hours, many who’ve viewed it are begging Aiden to get a lawyer for misuse of his image.

“Sue tf out of every news site that has shared your image, I have seen it a lot,” one user said.

Another replied: “Get a lawyer immediately, it’ll be worth every penny.”

It’s unknown exactly how his image had been found by those searching for the shooter, but it appears that the suspect used the user name ‘creative.aiden’ across social media — which may have returned search results for aidencreates17.

Either way, Aiden is calling for help to get his image off of posts relating to the shooter across the internet.