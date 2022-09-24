TikToker claims her mom is pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby

A TikToker left viewers gobsmacked after detailing how she discovered that her mom’s pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby.

Content creator Vanessa shared a shocking storytime on TikTok, revealing how she found out about the “ultimate betrayal.”

She says she learned the news while on holiday in Mexico, while her boyfriend was at their shared home. “It all started when I was on a girl’s trip in Mexico,” Vanessa described in a viral video with over 3.8 million views.

“Roe v. Wade just got overturned that morning and I was calling all the women in my life just to see how they were and to check on them,” she recalled.

“When I got to my mom she was obviously distraught, crying,” she explained. “I didn’t think anything of it because she’s a woman, raising a woman in America, and she knows multiple other women who would be affected by this.”

However, Vanessa realized that the Supreme Court’s abortion crackdown might not be the cause of her mother’s distress, as when she called her mom two days later, she was still sobbing.

That’s when her mom dropped the first bombshell. “She ended up just telling me after a few minutes, she was like, ‘I’m pregnant,'” she described.

Vanessa said she was initially “excited” for her mum as she never dreamed she’d have a younger sibling.

“When she told me I was just congratulating her and talking about next steps,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Have you booked the first ultrasound’ and ‘how are you feeling,’ making funny jokes talking about [baby] names.”

TikToker’s mom tells her she’s pregnant with her boyfriend’s baby

Her mother, however, interrupted her daughter, and told her that she’s pregnant with the child of her then-boyfriend, who Vanessa referred to as “John.”

“I asked her to repeat herself because, keep in mind I’m a little bit drunk, I’m in Mexico, come on, I was like, ‘what?’ and then she says ‘it’s by John,'” Vanessa explained. In a follow-up video, she revealed that she immediately blocked her mom and boyfriend after hanging up the phone.

She also ended her trip early so she could fly home and move out of her house, where she’d been living with her boyfriend.

But when Vanessa arrived at the house, all her belongings had been cleared out. She found out later that it was a ploy by her boyfriend to get her to talk to him. The move left the TikToker in tears.

“I asked him if he understands the magnitude of what he’s done to me,” Vanessa recalled. “He says he’s sorry and he told me that if I come back he’ll make things right and we can rebuild our relationship and that my mother would take care of the child.”

Despite his proposal, Vanessa says she gave her cheating boyfriend “the ultimatum.” She explained, “I was like ‘give me my things or I’m putting you in jail.'”

“Ultimately he gave my things back,” she said, explaining she hasn’t spoken to either her ex or her mom since moving out.