TikToker claims Emma Roberts was “rude” to her at Good Burger 2 premiere afterparty

A TikToker met Emma Roberts while attending the Good Burger 2 premiere afterparty, claiming the actress was “rude” to her.

Emma Roberts has made a name for herself with many professional triumphs across her acting career.

However, over the years Roberts has found herself in hot water with numerous controversies surrounding her personal life and off-screen behavior.

Most recently, Roberts was accused of transphobia by her American Horror Story costar, Angelica Ross, and now a TikToker has claimed the actress was “rude” during an interaction at the Good Burger 2 premiere afterparty.

Samantha, who goes by ‘samanthamoweryxx’ on TikTok, took to the platform as she recounted the bizarre interaction to her 800,000 followers.

According to Samantha, she first encountered Roberts at the afterparty while attempting to climb onto a “giant burger bed” for photos; “I couldn’t climb up on top of it and all of a sudden, I feel somebody, like, touch my butt and shove me up and said, ‘Get up there, bi***.’”

Attending the party with her brother — who happened to be the “biggest fan” of Roberts — Samantha found the actress to say hello following her help onto the burger bed. However, the interaction didn’t go as imagined.

“Right when we get up to her, she’s so rude… But then I said, ‘Why are you being a b****?’” Samantha recounted. “I was like eight margaritas deep. And then she just turns to me and she’s like, ‘Do you want a photo?’ She also was like, ’Only a selfie and I need my good side.’”

TikTok: samanthamoweryxx Samantha did ultimately accept Roberts’ offer for a selfie.

“I feel like this checks out based on everything I’ve ever heard about her,” one viewer wrote. Another shared their own similar experience meeting the actress; “I met her once too and told me only selfie and her good side also.”

Nonetheless, it doesn’t seem Roberts’ “rude” response left a bad impression, with many hailing her “iconic” behavior and Samantha stating, “Because she was a b**** it made it so much more iconic. So it was, like, the best interaction I’ve ever had.”

