TikToker claims Domino’s delivery driver made antisemitic remark at her door

A TikToker went viral as she alleged her Domino’s delivery driver made an unprovoced antisemitic comment at her door.

In a 40-second clip, which has amassed over 343,000 views, Jen Speer exposed a Domino’s delivery woman for allegedly making a hateful remark while delivering a pizza to her door.

“Domino’s, we got a bone to pick,” she began, before explaining what happened.

Jen said she met the delivery driver at her door, and after not hearing what the woman had said the first time, she “naturally” laughed.

“She then proceeds to say ‘they’re trying to do that World War 3 stuff,'” she recalled in the viral video.

When the TikToker asked what the woman meant, the delivery driver asked Jen if she had seen World War II documentaries. She responded that she had.

“She then says ‘those Germans got it right,'” Jen claimed.

The content creator said she wanted to “lose [her] marbles on her,” but as the woman knew where she lived, Jen did not want to “trigger” her.

“Domino’s and employers right now, you really need to take a hard look at who you hire because this is completely unacceptable,” she said.

Many TikTok users in the comments wondered how the incident had anything to do with Domino’s.

“Pretty sure this isn’t a question on Domino’s job application. How is this their fault?” one user questioned.

“How is that going to come up on a background check lol that isn’t Domino’s fault,” another wrote.

“The delivery driver just needs to watch what she is saying around other people. Dominos can’t control what their employees say,” a third added.

Others encouraged Jen to file a complaint, which the TikToker did.

In another video, Jen said Domino’s reached out to her just ten minutes after she posted the viral clip.