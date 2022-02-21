TikToker claims Disney stole his Enchanted Tiki Room drummer design for profit

TikTok user ‘monstercaesarstudios’ claims that Disney has stolen his 3D printed model design of their Enchanted Tiki Room drummer and has been selling it at their parks without crediting him.

Walt Disney’s Disneyland amusement park first opened the Enchanted Tiki Room in 1963 and has been relocated around Disneyland Resort for the last 59 years.

TikToker ‘monstercaesarstudios’ has been a fan of the attraction his entire life, and in 2018 he decided to create his own 3D printed model of the Tiki drummer.

Now, the TikToker has posted a video claiming that Disney has directly stolen his design and is selling it at their parks as a 50th-anniversary statue.

TikToker claims Disney stole his fan art

Posted on February 19, 2022, the creator explained the back story to the creation of his Tiki Drummer statue and that after posting it online, dozens of people reached out to purchase one. Instead, he made it available for people to download and print for their own use.

The TikToker then detailed that just a week before uploading the video, a friend of his sent him a picture of a similar statue at the Disneyland shop and mentioned that it looked familiar to him.

“It did look a lot like mine. Because… it is mine. I have identified a few landmark areas that are identical to my model and the one that Disney is selling,” he alleged. “I think the most evident being these two circles here… these three cut marks [on the drum] are identical.”

The creator then went on to explain that he understands that Disney may have subcontracted a freelance artist for the Tiki Room statue and that he knows because the company has contracted him for projects before.

“So the most likely thing is that the thief is some lazy, waste of skin, talentless hack that got him or themself an easy payday by stealing my artwork and passing it off as their own,” he explained.

At the time of writing, Disney has yet to comment on the alleged stolen design — but we’ll make sure to update if they do.