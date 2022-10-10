TikToker claims Airbnb sent “scary” messages to immediately leave rental

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video claiming Airbnb sent her messages telling her to immediately leave her rental without telling the host.

When going on an out-of-town vacation for more than just a day trip, you’re met with two options — booking a hotel, or renting an Airbnb.

Many Airbnb hosts and renters have taken to TikTok to share their experiences recently, like one TikToker whose guests are suing her because of her disability as well as a renter who found a hidden camera in the showerhead.

Now Casper, who goes by the name _spookytooth on TikTok, is claiming that she was told by Airbnb to immediately leave her rental due to the renter allegedly breaking the company’s TOS.

TikToker claims Airbnb told her to immediately leave

On October 7, Casper uploaded a video with the caption “When Airbnb tells you to check out immediately and don’t tell the host.”

It shows her and her partner packing up and leaving and has been viewed nearly 12 million times.

Just a couple of days later, she uploaded a second video explaining the situation in more detail.

“On Thursday, We checked into an Airbnb at 7 pm. We fell asleep shortly thereafter and got a phone call at 7 am. I was asleep so we didn’t answer it, but around 9 am we checked our Airbnb website messages and saw messages from Airbnb telling us to check out immediately,” she explained.

“The host does not know about the situation and will not know until we leave and to contact Airbnb as soon as we got out of there.”

Casper went on to explain that the host had messaged her shortly after they left and said to disregard any weird messages from Airbnb because a previous guest had told Airbnb some “dangerous and inaccurate things” about his rental.

She says that the company wouldn’t tell her what exactly was reported, just that her host had broken the company’s guidelines. To further prove her experience, she posted screenshots of messages that appear to be through the Airbnb app.

While the incident was “scary,” Casper revealed that they were placed in a nice hotel after having to relocate.