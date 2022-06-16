TikToker Carlos Viteri explains viral video of girlfriend yelling at airport

A TikTok user, Carlos Viteri, has explained the situation behind the viral video of his ex-girlfriend allegedly “abusing” him at the airport in a series of videos.

Carlos Viteri learned this recently, as a video of his now ex-girlfriend crying and yelling at him in an airport has gone viral, gaining almost 10 million views.

Now, Carlos has posted a series of videos on his TikTok channel explaining the situation.

Carlos Viteri explains viral girlfriend video

After hundreds of comments asking the TikToker to give viewers a storytime, Carlos did so in three videos on his own channel, carlosviteri12. The videos have gained several hundred thousand views in just two days and fans were dying to hear the whole thing.

He explained that he won’t be saying her name out of respect and legal issues, but explained that he took his now ex-girlfriend to Ecuador to visit his family as that’s where he is originally from. On the way back, their flight was canceled, so they went to the lounge.

“What happened was me and her drank a little bit, but she suffers from a lot of substance abuse issues. I didn’t realize they were as bad as they were,” Carlos explained. “One drink, turned into like 20 and I didn’t realize she was that drunk until we were called back up to the gate.

“That’s when I realized how drunk she was because she kept yelling at everyone and they were talking back to her. Not wanting to cause a scene, I told her to stop and that’s when the video started.”

In parts two and three of the story, he went into more detail regarding the incident and that he ended his relationship with her as soon as they were both back home.

