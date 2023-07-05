TikToker captures security guard hilariously celebrating during Taylor Swift concert

A TikToker filming at a Taylor Swift concert captured the wholesome moment a security guard celebrated her close proximity to the celebrity.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has attracted a massive and highly devoted fanbase over the years.

Nicknaming themselves “Swifties”, these fans have been known to go to any lengths to share their love for the celebrity and get the chance to watch her perform live.

Recently, one TikToker attending Taylor Swift’s concert captured the moment an excited security guard celebrated the singer.

Article continues after ad

Kelli, who goes by ‘kelli_belll’ on the platform, shared the clip to TikTok on July 6.

The video shows Taylor Swift performing as she skips along the stage before the camera pans to one particular security guard.

The security guard briefly looked toward the singer, turning back to the crowd with a pleased smile before making an exhilarated expression and silently screaming for joy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

TikTok: kelli_belll Claire was clearly overjoyed to be so close to the pop star

“I really want to find this security guard! [She’s] in 80% of my videos and she was so fun to watch!” Kelli captioned the video. And the platform delivered, with the security guard’s identity revealed to be TikTok user ‘claired613’.

Article continues after ad

“[Oh my god that’s] me” Claire commented on the clip. Kelli replied saying, “Awh yay!!! It was so fun seeing you excited!!!”

Other viewers also shared their joy at seeing Claire’s genuine reaction to Swift’s performance, with one commenting, “It’s reactions like yours, that [make] these videos so relatable and precious.”

Many revealed they too had captured the security guard celebrating the performance in their own videos, offering to share the footage and further bonding the Swifties.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.