TikToker calls out Kai Cenat for ‘not helping’ after alleged rape by stranger at party

A woman who claims she was raped at a party by a man she did not know, has called out Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, after he allegedly invited her to the party and then avoided her questions, she said.

Jovi Pena, a popular TikToker with over 120,000 followers, made the allegations public on January 6, after stating “I asked for help and It’s not going anywhere so I’ve decided to take it to social media.”

She accused a man named “Djigui Seck” of the assault, but states that he was a “complete stranger” to her at the time of the alleged attack on January 1.

Pena states that she was invited to the party by Kai Cenat, and when she informed him of her decision to leave, Kai instead advised her to sleep in one of the rooms upstairs.

“He told me I’d be safer upstairs since I was drunk and nobody would bother me,” Pena said. “However after I fell asleep since I thought I was safe due to their being security and Kai’s confirmation.”

Following the alleged rape, Pena says she “called texted ‘my friend’ who invited but I got no answer and I was told by the rapist that he left which I found out later to be a lie.”

Pena also shared text messages between herself and someone named Kai Cenat on her phone, where she outlined what happened and sent images of Kai Cenat and the individual she accused of rape together, claiming they were friends.

“I sent him pictures of the person and got no response about it until I got hard evidence that they knew each other and even then I didn’t get a name,” Pena said in the caption.

In a follow-up tweet, Pena shared an image of a rape kit, stating that she had completed one.

“I don’t believe Kai is to blame,” she continued, “however he was involved whether you agree or not it’s just a fact. He’s the only person I knew at this party and he’s the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred.”

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat has not responded publicly to the posts made by Jovi Pena.

We will update this article with any developments.