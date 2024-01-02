TikToker calls out critics for requesting seatbelt extender on flight

A plus-sized fashion influencer has hit back on TikTok at critics judging her request for a seatbelt extender while flying with Delta Airlines.

Buckling up is one of the first steps taken when on a flight to ensure proper safety and security, however, sometimes this is easier said than done.

For those who find the provided seatbelt cannot extend around their waist, a seatbelt extension may be required. These are frequently used on flights for plus-sized and pregnant flyers.

One TikToker who encountered this exact scenario and filmed herself asking staff for an extension has now hit back after viewers criticized her request.

Plus-sized fashion influencer Samyra was catching a flight with Delta Airlines when she realized the belt provided for her seat was too short. Asking for help, Samyra waited while flight attendants struggled to find the belt extenders before she was told one would be delivered to her seat.

Filming and posting the interaction to TikTok, Samyra wrote, “[Because] I was for sure [going to] go unbuckled, Delta do y’all see how short that belt was?”

However, she was met with commenters criticizing her request as they claimed it was her weight that was an issue rather than the seatbelt. One person wrote, “That’s just crazy behavior. Holding up a plane cause you overeat is wild.”

Hitting back, Samyra responded to claims that she was rude and that she needed to worry about her health, stating in a follow-up TikTok, “Almost 19,000 of you all are more obsessed with the delivery of my request rather than the delivery of my belt extender.”

“And to all of you that are so concerned about my health in the comments, you should also be concerned about my health and safety on an aircraft with a belt extender,” she continued.

Samyra’s fans quickly rushed to the comments to offer their support, one person writing, “They don’t understand that expressing yourself isn’t being loud and angry, it’s your own opinion that [you’re allowed] to have.”

