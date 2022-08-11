TikToker calls for help after her bathroom walls begin “bleeding”

A TikToker by the name of ‘lexyraye’ has gone viral after uploading a video calling for help after her bathroom walls began “bleeding.”

When it comes to having an older home, there’s no telling what issues may pop up during your time living there.

Sometimes homeowners can find a skeleton behind their bathroom mirror, but in the case of TikToker Lexyraye, the house she’s lived in for 20 years is “bleeding” from the walls.

Now she’s calling for help on TikTok in an attempt to figure out how to fix it.

Lexyraye calls for help because her bathroom walls are “bleeding”

On August 9, 2022, Lexyraye uploaded a video on her TikTok channel calling for help after red liquid began leaking out from the corners of her bathroom cabinet.

“Can anyone help explain to me why my walls are bleeding? I’ve lived in this house for 20 years and suddenly last night my cabinet starts to bleed. I opened the cabinet, it’s not coming from the inside…The wall is definitely bleeding, this is straight out of a horror movie,” she explained.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

She went on to answer a question in another video, explaining that the liquid is odorless. She then called her dad for help, who simply agreed that it was “bad.”

On August 10, Lexy posted another update where they removed the cabinet from the wall, but they were unsuccessful at finding the source of the “bleed.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Lexy has amassed millions of views across her videos since the “bleeding wall” saga began, and fans are eager to find out what is causing the issue.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to see if she ever finds out the source. In the meantime, head over to our TikTok hub for more viral videos and trends.