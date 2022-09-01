TikToker Brittany Jade slammed for pranking kids by telling them their sibling died

A TikToker by the name of Brittany Jade is getting slammed by users of the platform after uploading a video pranking her kids, by telling them her sibling passed away for a chance to win a cruise trip.

Brittany Jade, a TikToker with over 2.2 million followers on the app, recently uploaded a video where she pranked her two young boys into believing they had a sibling that passed away.

The now-deleted video was created in an attempt to win a vacation on a cruise ship, but quickly received backlash from users claiming she was insensitive to those who have lost a child.

Other users on TikTok have re-uploaded the video, reacting to it in the process.

TikTok users slam Brittany Jade after video prank

TIkToker ___mrose re-uploaded Brittany Jade’s video to her account, and users took to the comments to express their distaste for the prank.

Popular TikToker Ophelia Nichols, also known as Mama Tot, was among the first to reply. She said: “And I’m seeing this not even 3 months after losing my son.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Nichols lost her son in June 2022, after he was murdered in a gas station parking lot.

Another user commented: “From someone who’s lost a child.. this made me sick to my stomach.. especially having brothers who grieve him.”

While a third user said: “Her boys are little, that really might have confused them. They could believe this now.”

At the time of writing, Brittany Jade has set her TikTok account to private, meaning that only her followers are currently able to interact with the content on her account.