TikToker Bramty responds to backlash over spray bottle prank on son

TikToker Bramty has responded to claims that she’s using her children for views on social media, after an analysis of one of her ‘prank’ videos went viral on Twitter.

Bramty is a TikToker with over 3.5 million followers, who documents the life of her family and her young children through videos that often end up garnering hundreds of thousands, or even millions of views.

She caught some backlash after she made a video with her son, in which she ‘pranked’ him by continuing to spray water on him to see his reaction.

Early childhood MH therapist Ryan Allen made a response video, analyzing the child’s reaction and emphasizing that “a child’s voice is more important than views,” in an additional comment underneath the video.

This made me so sad 🥺😞💔 pic.twitter.com/rTzDFAu1J6 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) February 23, 2022

The clip was reposted to Twitter by author Toni Tone with the caption “this made me so sad,” and the tweet went on to get 2.8 million views and over 120,000 likes.

Many viewers were disturbed by the clip, calling out parents participating in similar social media trends, and saying: “Children are people. They deserve respect.” Others called out Bramty for laughing at the end of her original video, calling it “ridiculous” and “unnecessary.”

Bramty responds to backlash

Following the clip going viral on social media, Bramty responded to the backlash against the ‘prank’ video.

“There’s been some reaction to a TikTok I posted a few weeks ago,” she wrote in a tweet. “It’s really not that deep. ALL my kids are LOVED, HAPPY AND HEALTHY.”

There’s been some reaction to a TikTok I posted a few weeks ago. It’s really not that deep.

ALL my kids are LOVED, HAPPY AND HEALTHY. — Bramty (@BramtyJuliette) February 24, 2022

The response to Bramty’s tweet was mixed. Some fans defended the TikToker, with one saying, “seriously like ppl can’t take a joke,” and another writing, “this was just a TikTok video and people just always have things to say.”

However, others claimed the creator goes “too far” with some of her videos.

The clip is continuing to garner backlash as it makes its way around social media, and many comments on Bramty’s TikTok posts are critical of her actions.