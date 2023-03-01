TikToker baffled after London gallery hangs painting of his living room

A TikToker was stunned after he discovered an oil painting of his living room was hanging in a London art gallery.

In a viral video with 753,000 views, Josh (ps4homescreenmusic1) showed an Instagram post from the gallery Unit London of a woman looking at the painting.

The oil painting depicted a living room furnished with a rug, folding lawn chair, and a TV and gaming set on the floor.

“For some reason, they have an oil painting of my living room, but like, this doesn’t look real. This can’t be real,” Josh said in the clip. He then asked if any Londoners can send him a picture or video from the art gallery to confirm it was real.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker went on to show the original photo of his living room, which looked identical to the painting. His photo, however, included a small BTS poster on the wall behind the TV.

“This is the actual picture of my living room. Whoever did it cut off the BTS poster, which is funny as hell, but you know, whatever,” Josh added.

TikTok reacts to content creator’s strange discovery

TikTok users in the comments were equally baffled about the whole situation.

“This would send me into psychosis,” one user wrote. “This would actually make me go crazy,” another commented.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“No this is insane and would absolutely keep me up at night,” a third shared.

Article continues after ad

Many were just disappointed that Josh’s BTS poster wasn’t included in the painting.

“They excluded the best part which was the BTS poster smh,” one said. “They should’ve included the BTS poster it adds sizzle to it,” another added.

Others confirmed that the oil painting was real.

“I study art in London and can confirm this is real! It’s in a new exhibition by the artist Mauro Martinez,” one user shared.

According to the gallery’s website, the art exhibit featuring Josh’s photo is titled “RateMySetup” and is being shown from January 31 to March 4 at Unit London. The artist got the photo after the TikToker posted a picture of his “funny ass living room” on Twitter two years ago, and it went viral.